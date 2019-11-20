Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Initiative announces grand opening of Crisis Triage Center

Helping those who are suffering from a mental health crisis, the Crisis Stabilization Unit is a specialized treatment facility designed for individuals whos coping skills have been temporarily eclipsed by life events. Now, Albuquerque is opening a Crisis Triage Center.

Assistant director of Bernalillo County Behavioral Health Services, Marcia Harris discusses the resources the triage center will provide.

“I think generally when we talk about mental health crises it has to do with somebody who’s experiencing a loss of some kind. Could be an important relationship, a person in their life, maybe a job, Maybe also a health condition that’s increased or somebody who is dealing with a level of depression and anxiety who has an increase in problems,” said Harris.

The maximum length of stay for the program is 14 days and the unit is able to accommodate 16 people. At this time, referrals to the program are through UNM’s psychiatric center.

On Tuesday, November 26, Bernalillo County’s Behavioral Health Initiative and the University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center will be announcing the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the long-awaited Crisis Triage Center.

Bernalillo County officials will also be renaming the Metropolitan Assessment and Treatment Center. The building will become the Comprehensive Assessment and Recovery through Excellence campus and the facilities building will be named in honor of William H. Wiese, a retired physician and long-time volunteer who serviced on multiple committees.

The grand opening of the Crisis Triage Center will take place on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at 5901 Zuni Rd SE in Albuquerque.