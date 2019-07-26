ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Vista Grande Community Center hosted a special dedication in honor of Karen Yank for her amazing art exhibit called “Living Landscape,” Thursday. However, that wasn’t the only thing special happening during the even in the East Mountains.

Community centers across Bernalillo County brought children to participate in the “Art in the Park” program which aims to enhance awareness of fine arts. “Everyone is an artist in some way in their life,” Bernalillo County Commissioner, Charlene Pyskoty says. “We should all be having fun like that.”

The Bernalillo County’s Public Art Program was established in 1992 and is funded by 1% of the county’s general obligation bonds passed during the general election every two years. To learn more about the county’s Public Art Program, click here.