Bernalillo County works to target hard to count populations for 2020 Census

The 2020 census deadline is fast approaching and Bernalillo County is now collaborating with other local organizations to get the word out on how important it is for you to participate. Special Projects Coordinator Bernadette Miera to discuss Bernalillo County’s efforts.

Mandated by the Constitution, the 2020 Census counts every person that lives in the 50 states as well as those in the District of Columbia and the five U.S. territories. The census gathers data that is used to provide services, products and support to local communities as federal funding is based on census data.

The census kicks off on April 1 with residents with notifications in the mail inviting them to participate in the census. You will have three options for responding to the census: online, by phone, or by mail.

“The problem comes, especially with New Mexico, is we have a ton of rural areas and broadband is an issue,” said Bernadette. “So, internet access can really be a barrier.”

On March 12, postcards will be mailed to residents with detailed information on how to fill out the census. While available online, you can also fill out a paper census available in English and Spanish or answer over the phone in English, Spanish, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Arabis, Tagalog, Polish, French, Haitian Creole, Portuguese, and Japanese.

For some individuals, it may not be clear how to count themselves or their household as people may live in more than one place, may be homeless or live in facilities, or may be foreign citizens. The U.S. Census Bureau is bound by Title 13 of the U.S. Code to keep your data confidential.

For more information on how to count your household, visit the official 2020 Census website.