ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ensuring no child goes hungry this summer. Bernalillo County has served thousands of free and nutritious meals to children in need each summer for over 50 years and this summer is no different.

Bernalillo County will begin serving meals to children within unincorporated areas of the county beginning on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. These locations include the South Valley, North Valley, East Mountains, the Pueblo of Isleta, and the Paradise Hills area.

Most lunch locations will operate from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., but some locations will serve lunches from noon to 2 p.m. Anyone 18 and younger is invited to come. Please note that lunch will not be served on the following dates, June 19 (Juneteenth) and July 4. No registration is required. You can visit bernco.gov to see all locations participating.