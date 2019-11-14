Bernalillo County votes to rename Bridge Blvd after Civil Rights leader

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A major local thoroughfare is being named after an iconic Civil Rights leader.

Bridge Boulevard between the Rio Grande and Isleta is now “Avenida Dolores Huerta,” in honor of the native New Mexican known for her fierce advocacy on behalf of farmworkers, immigrants and women. Huerta worked side-by-side with Cesar Chavez, whose name marks the same road, east of Broadway.

Bernalillo County Commissioners unanimously approved the name change Tuesday night. The street signs are expected to be changed within the next 10 days, as soon as the maps in the county database can be updated.

There’s a small section of Bridge that belongs to the city, between Fourth Street and the river. City councilors are expected to vote on renaming that stretch as well.