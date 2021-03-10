Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office highlights quarter results, new way to pay online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The goal of Bernalillo County’s investment policy is to protect public funds in a way that provides safety of principal, liquidity of the portfolio, and achieves a maximum rate of return. Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce discusses how the property tax collection is going as well as a breakdown of the Board of Finance highlights from the end of 2020.

Bearce says that the Treasurer’s Office is doing well, despite the current pandemic. They collected nearly 56% of the first-half 2020 property taxes, which is comparable to the previous two years. Taxes that are collected go to public entities such as UNM Hospital, APS, CNM, public charter schools, the city of Albuquerque, etc. There around 70 public organizations that Bearce collects for.

Bernalillo County property tax payers will soon have an upgraded option for paying taxes and other bills online, thanks to a partnership between the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office and electronic payments provider Point & Pay. The online portion is entering final testing now, and will hopefully be launched early April. The entire solution should be ready by the end of 2021.

Once the new system is launched, property tax payers will be able to pay their bills using their cellphones and receive payment reminders by email and text. Property tax payers will also be able to schedule recurring payments and have full access to their accounts.

For more information, you can go to www.bernco.gov/treasurer.