Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office breaks down 2019 property tax bills and collection

In 2019, Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office saw an unusual year for property taxes as it was one of 11 counties that saw a delay for bills under new state law, House Bill 407. Deputy treasurer Kenneth Scott discusses the 2019 property tax bills and what that means for property owners.

The new law allows school districts to have a mill levy question on the November election ballot and delayed the mailing and due dates for the first half of property taxes. This caused the Bernalillo County Treasurer’s Office to mail out property tax bills no later than December 9, 2019, which means they will be due on December 19, 2019.

Bills will become delinquent after January 19, 2020. The second half of the bill is due at its normal time on April 10, 2020.

The bill delay does not apply to those who pay property taxes on a monthly payment plan or to those whose taxes are paid through a mortgage company.

Additional information can be found online at the Bernalillo County website for the 2019 property tax delay.