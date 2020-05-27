Bernalillo County Treasurer: 94% of 2019 property taxes collected by due date

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Treasurer Nancy Bearce reports that 94% of the 2019 property taxes were collected by the due date. Never in Bernalillo County history have property tax payments been held under a state health emergency order.

Treasurer Bearce explains how the community was able to make this happen and what it means for the county moving forward. “We were kind of worried, and looking to see what the numbers were and we’re really, really doing well,” said Bearce. “Ninety-four percent of the taxes I was supposed to collect have been collected by that due date. We do have more coming in and I just want to say thank you to everybody, to the taxpayers who, you know are under this hardship time right now with our state emergency with COVID but also to my staff we had to close down the building and close it to the public so we really had to come up with a new, creative way to collect taxes and keep working, keep posting all those payments that were coming in.”

In June, the Treasurer’s Office will allocate taxes to the public beneficiaries including the University of New Mexico Hospital, Albuquerque Public Schools, Central New Mexico Community College, the City of Albuquerque, Bernalillo County, villages of Los Ranchos and Tijeras, public charter schools, Albuquerque Metro Arroyo Flood Control Authority, Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and others. Treasurer Bearce states that many of the public entities have called into her office asking about their June payments and in the 30-day due period, the county collected about 94% of the taxes due.

That’s compared to the normal 96 to 97% collection rate by the due date. The entities will get their mill levy amount based on how much property tax has been collected.

The scheduled monthly distribution of these funds will take place on June 19, 2020. For more information on where your tax dollars go, visit Bernalillo County’s website.