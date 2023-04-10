ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second half of the 2022 Property Tax Bill is due April 10. Citizens have until Wednesday, May 10 to pay their tax bills. Payments received after May 10 will be delinquent and subject to penalty and interest fees. County taxes not spent are saved and invested for future needs and reserves.

People can pay in person at their new location at Alvarado Square Downtown, which is located at 415 Silver Ave SW from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. People can pay online, by mail with a check, or at the Rio Grande Credit Union. Anything with the April 10 date will be accepted and not be late.

For more information visit bernco.gov/treasurer.