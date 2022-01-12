Bernalillo County to update emergency management plan

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is adopting the latest plan to deal with natural and human-caused disasters. Tuesday night, the commission unanimously approved the latest version of the Albuquerque/Bernalillo County Hazard Mitigation plan.

Story continues below

It includes specific details on how to handle flash floods, drought, winter storms, and wildfire, along with measures to address cyber attacks and public health emergencies. County, city, Los Ranchos and Tijeras officials worked with the Arroyo Flood Control Authority to update the plan.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES