Bernalillo County to receive over $680K for offenders returning to community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will get more than $680,000 to help convicted criminals adjust to life in their communities after serving time.

The grant is part of a Justice Department program to reduce the instances of adults and juveniles ending up back behind bars. It allows the county to address the challenges rehabilitated criminals face in hopes of stopping repeat offenders from striking again. The DOJ’s Office of Justice programs has awarded $92 million in funding for re-entry efforts across the country.

