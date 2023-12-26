BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – BernCo’s Public Works Division and Keep BernCo Beautiful are offering free Christmas tree recycling starting Jan. 2 through Jan. 13.

Residents can drop off natural trees from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the following locations:

East Mountain Transfer Station at 711 NM-333, Tijeras, 87059

Former Bernalillo County Housing Department location (vacant lot) at 1900 Bridge Blvd SW, Albuquerque, 87105

Paradise Hills Little League Park at 9801 La Paz Dr, Albuquerque, 87114

Natural trees free of lights, ornaments, and decorations will be accepted. Free mulch will also be made available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Bernalillo County Public Works at 505-842-1500 or 505-301-6921