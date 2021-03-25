Bernalillo County to offer drive-thru groceries for low-income seniors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is again partnering with Silver Horizons to offer a drive-thru grocery pick-up for low-income seniors. The free groceries will be offered on Friday, March 26 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Rio Bravo Senior Center parking lot located at 3910 Isleta Blvd. SW.

The groceries will also be offered on Wednesday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility located at 10308 Second St. NW.

According to the county, organizers will be following Centers for Disease Control guidelines in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. A press release states that food will be pre-packed and volunteers will be wearing masks, practicing social distancing, and washing their hands.

Seniors can start to arrive at the events at 10 a.m.. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and seniors must remain in their vehicles at all times.