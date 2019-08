BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The remains of dozens of Bernalillo County residents will be laid to rest next month.

The county’s unclaimed and indigent resident program will bury the cremated remains in a ceremony on Sep. 19 at Fairview Cemetery. A separate ceremony for veterans will be held on Sep. 26 at the Santa Fe National Cemetery.

To find out if someone you know is on the unclaimed or indigent list, click here.