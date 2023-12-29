BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will offer a new pilot program to reduce financial risk for landlords and encourage them to open more rental units to Section 8 tenants.

The Landlord Incentive Pilot Program, starting Jan. 2., provides landlords financial assistance to repair damages and cover vacancy loss due to a Bernalillo County Housing Department (BCHD) housing program participant. The program would reimburse landlords up to $7,500 per housing unit for damages caused by an active BCHD voucher program recipient currently renting the unit in question.

BernCo commissioners in April approved $750,000 of the fiscal year 2024 budget to pilot the program and approved one full-time position for a landlord collaborative liaison to support the program within the housing department.

The program is currently funded through June 2024. The Housing Department will evaluate the program to determine success and future fiscal year needs over the next several months. BernCo’s Housing Department has subsidized approximately 3,000 rental assistance units.

All inquiries regarding the landlord collaboration should be sent to landlordclaims@bernco.gov