ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Bernalillo County will roll out a new app to track needles found across the city.

Officials say the new app will help them track the number of syringes and needles that clean-up crews collect across the city. They say in the last year, volunteers, city and county workers have collected about 13,000 needles.

Bernalillo County will hold a press conference Friday morning showing how the app is used followed by its official launch.