Bernalillo County to host Behavioral Health Care and the Workplace summit

The Friday, Bernalillo County will be holding a Behavioral Health Care and the Workplace summit. It will include a panel discussion from Bernalillo County’s behavioral health providers in addition to other panelists who will offer information on resources.

The summit aims to educate the community on services provided by the county and following the panel discussion there will be a networking and resource fair.

Bernalillo County Commission Chair Maggie Hart Stebbins explains that some feedback that they’ve received from the community and employers has been requesting information on resources for mental health and substance abuse disorders.

“This workshop will be specifically for employers about how to recognize the signs of mental illness, explain what resources are available in the community, and we’ll also have BCSO, our sheriff’s department there to talk about workplace safety,” said Hart Stebbins.

The summit will take place on Friday, September 27, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Keshet Center for the Arts located at 4121 Cutler Avenue NE.

