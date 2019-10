ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city of Albuquerque is looking for your input on plans to the South Valley.

Bernalillo County and the Open Space Department are holding a public meeting at the Westside Community Center on Wednesday night. They will go over updated plans for the South Valley Pool, Little Leagues, the Westside Community Center and local parks.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. and the public is encouraged to provide input and feedback.