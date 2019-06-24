Bernalillo County to discuss paid sick leave ordinance

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners are expected to vote on a paid sick leave ordinance Tuesday.

The ordinance would require employers in unincorporated areas of the county with at least two workers to offer the benefit. It grants at least one hour of sick leave for every 30 hours worked to all employees.

The ordinance is sponsored by Commissioner Maggie Hart Stebbins and Debbie O’Malley. The bill was supposed to be discussed last month but was put off until Tuesday, June 24.