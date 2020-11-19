Bernalillo County to close community centers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will stop the all-day care program and will close all community centers on Friday, Nov. 20. Currently, there are four centers that are offering all-day care including Los Vecinos, Westside, Paradise Hills, and Raymond G. Sanchez.

The public health order and falling attendance have forced the closure of the facilities. The county will continue to distribute grab-and-go style lunches at the four listed community centers weekdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. excluding holidays.

