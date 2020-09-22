Bernalillo County to begin storm culvert work in East Mountains

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County reports it will be replacing a storm drain culvert at the entrance of Rubens Road off of Frost Road in the East Mountains. There will be temporary road closures on Rubens Road in effect from September 22 through September 25, 2020.

