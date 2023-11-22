ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The county’s transitional housing program is open for new residents. The Tiny Home Village, in Albuquerque’s International District, offers 18 to 24-month housing for those working their way to a permanent home.

The village will be taking applications for new residents. The application period will be open from 8:00 a.m. November 27 through December 3, 2023. The PDF application will be online at this link once the application period is open. If you need help filling out the form, you can call 505-225-4780 to schedule assistance.

To qualify to live at the Tiny Home Village, you must be 18 or older, able to live independently, willing to work with a case manager, and willing to meet other criteria, such as participating in community events. More details on who can qualify can be found here.

“We’ve come a long way with the Tiny Home Village and residents are being moved into permanent housing,” District 3 County Commissioner Adriann Barboa said in a press release. “Family members and service providers working with the unhoused or precariously housed are encouraged to share this opportunity and get applications in by December 3rd.”

Space at the Tiny Home Village is limited. So, applicants may be put on a waitlist.