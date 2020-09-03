Bernalillo County ‘Take A Ride on Us’ program returns over Labor Day Weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is reminding residents to take advantage of a safe ride option as businesses begin to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. The county and its partners are offering the “Take a Ride on Us” program for the 2020 Labor Day Weekend.

From noon on Friday, September 4 through 3 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, residents can download the Uber app and use the code “ABQLABOR20” for a credit of up to $10 off for one trip. The code will be valid to the first 2,000 riders and is available on a first-come first-served basis.

The credit can only be used for rides, not Uber Eats and the discount doesn’t cover tip. All riders are required to wear masks.

Bernalillo County reports that the average Uber ride in the Albuquerque area is less than $10. If the cost for the ride is over $10, the customer will have to cover the remaining amount.

Bernalillo County has contributed $10,000 to this effort in order to help pay for for the first $10 of each Uber ride. The county’s financial contribution comes from liquor excise taxes.

The New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department collects and distributes the taxes to the state counties quarterly. The $80,000 Bernalillo County has provided will help to fund the program until the end of the current fiscal year, June 30, 2021. According to the county, since the program’s start in the summer of 2017, “Take a Ride on Us” has provided a safe ride option to almost 25,000 riders in the Albuquerque metro area.

