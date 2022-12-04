ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Little information is known about a SWAT situation that took place Sunday morning. The incident took place in South Valley.

Just before 5 a.m., the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on La Vega Drive for reports of an armed subject barricaded inside the residence.

Right now, all BCSP has said is that they cleared everyone out of the home. There’s been no word if anyone was taken into custody.

They also reported La Vega Drive between Arthur and Riverside will soon be reopened to traffic.