Bernalillo County summer lunch program coming to an end

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
APS must cover $168,000 in unpaid student lunches

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will stop its daily summer lunch program on Friday, August 7. The county had been serving grab-and-go meals at six locations since March.

Due to COVID-19 and the state public health order, the county converted to the grab-and-go style and in-person distribution and consumption practices were changed. The meals were prepared at the Albuquerque Public Schools central kitchen and were then distributed to the county locations daily. APS will continue to distribute lunches to children at high school locations across the city and county.

Related Coverage:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Afternoon Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss