Bernalillo County summer lunch program coming to an end

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County will stop its daily summer lunch program on Friday, August 7. The county had been serving grab-and-go meals at six locations since March.

Due to COVID-19 and the state public health order, the county converted to the grab-and-go style and in-person distribution and consumption practices were changed. The meals were prepared at the Albuquerque Public Schools central kitchen and were then distributed to the county locations daily. APS will continue to distribute lunches to children at high school locations across the city and county.

