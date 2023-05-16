BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has given out more than $11 million dollar’s worth of COVID-19-related rental assistance funds to county residents outside of Albuquerque. And they say there’s still funding left.

To qualify for the county’s rental assistance funds, individuals need to live outside of the City of Albuquerque but within Bernalillo County limits. And individuals need to be on a lease without federal assistance. There are a few more qualifications renters need to meet, which can be found at this link.

Applicants can apply online or with a paper form. Already more than 1,999 households have received help, according to Bernalillo County.