ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is spending $5.2M to purchase the Anthea @ The Granite building on Fourth Street for a new senior affordable housing project. The county is using American Rescue Plan Act funds to purchase the building.

It originally opened in 2015 intending to be the first-ever luxury extended-stay hotel in the Albuquerque area. The hotel was aimed to give people working in the film industry, government, and corporate level visitors a place to stay for long periods of time.

Now, the three-story property will be utilized as affordable housing for seniors. They said the vacant space on the ground floor could be used for more ADA-compliant housing units and a meeting space for residents. The vote to allocate the funds was approved in a unanimous vote.