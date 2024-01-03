BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – More than six years later, Conswayla and Cynthia Minafee of Wisconsin say they are finally getting some justice after a traumatic traffic stop in Bernalillo County back in 2017. “It was tormenting and humiliating, you know, to be treated that way,” Conswayla said.

The County Board of Commissioners and the Sheriff’s Office settled the case for more than $93,000 in early December after two deputies were accused of racial and religious profiling. “The reason it took so long is this was a hard-fought case by the county, they filed a lot of motions to dismiss and they tried really hard to have it go away,” George Heidke, Minafees’ attorney said.

The lawsuit claimed the two sisters and a 5-year-old boy were pulled over on I-40 because they were black and Conswayla was wearing a headdress. “He stopped the Minafee vehicle for really no apparent reason other than the color of Conswayla’s skin,” Terri Keller, Minafees’ attorney said.

Conswayla says they were never told why they were stopped and when they asked for a reason, the now-former deputy Patrick Rael, became aggressive. “Just because, you know, to be pulled over for my complexion and then being harassed and being, going through the vehicle, you know, I’m just driving.”

According to the lawsuit, about halfway through the stop, the deputy said the child wasn’t buckled up correctly and he issued a citation. “There is absolutely no way he would have been able to see, as he claims, a 5-year-old child, improperly, not un-seat belted, but somehow improperly seat belted in the back of their car,” Keller said.

The stop lasted more than an hour. Rael ordered them and the child out of the vehicle while he searched their car. Another deputy, Leonard Armijo, pulled up to help search and stand watch. Dash camera video shows that nothing was found inside. “It’s the crack of dawn and here an officer can just take over like he was a judge or something, you know, like, we were being convicted of something we didn’t do,” Conswayla said.

She said while the stop happened years ago, Conswayla and her sister are still traumatized. “I have been studying the map trying to see which way can I go so I don’t have to drive through New Mexico. And it’s been that way since 2017.”

The deputy in this case, Patrick Rael, is the same deputy who left the department a few months ago after a use of force investigation in the East Mountains.