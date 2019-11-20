Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office to hold 3 recruiting workshops

Are you looking to protect and serve your community? The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a recruiting workshop that everyone is invited to attend.

The first of three workshops will be held on Wednesday, November 20, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the other two events taking place on December 4 and December 18. All workshops will be held at the BCSO Regional Training Academy located at 415 Tijeras Ave. NW in Albuquerque.

During the workshops, attendees will learn about the hiring process as well as what communication skills will be needed during interviews and more. Applicants will also be able to prepare for the written test and the physical fitness portion of the application.

“Once you start the application process with us, it’s going to take you four to six months just to get through the process. And then the academy itself will take another 24 weeks to get through the academy before you even get out on the streets. Once you do that you’ll be on-field training for another three months,” said Deputy Anton Maltby.

Deputy Maltby says there is always a need for deputies and they are always looking for quality applicants.

Visit the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office website for additional information on how to apply or call 505-804-0004.