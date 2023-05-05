ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting sobriety checkpoints through the entire month of May. The BCSO will also be conducting DWI-directed patrols in an effort to reduce the number of impaired drivers on Albuquerque’s roads.

“The sheriff’s office strongly believes in the importance of saving lives through proactive strategies and encourages citizens to take an active role in their community and report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911,” says the BCSO. They advise community members to have a plan to get home safely when consuming alcohol or drugs.