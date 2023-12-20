BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is taking a new approach to working with people living on the street, specifically around the Central corridor

BCSO is now months into a new partnership where deputies are sent with social workers to help some of the metro area’s homeless individuals.

The goal is to not only help those who are homeless, but also build trust with the community. “How can we help out those in the community and help break that stigma with law enforcement and what the community might think of law enforcement,” said Diane Dosal, BCSO behavioral health manager.

Dosal’s position was created by first-year Sheriff John Allen. “It’s something that I have done before in my previous employment, so I brought that here to the sheriff’s office,” said Dosal. She also helped put together BCSO’s street outreach team “We have our unit, which is the behavioral health unit for the sheriff’s office. So that’s me, our mobile crisis team, we have two social workers,” said Dosal.

The team meets with people who may need water, a blanket or somewhere to sleep at night. “We’re not there to clear encampments or to cite anyone we’re there to show a different side to law enforcement and how we work with community based programs,” said Dosal.

Dosal also finds partnerships with other local entities like First Nations, which offers medical care to Native Americans. “When we have a nurse with us from First Nations, who is [they are] able to help out someone who is injured that wouldn’t normally probably go to a hospital or doesn’t have the means to or health care to do that,” said Dosal.

BCSO hopes the face-to-face interaction might help plant the seed that could prevent future crises.”I don’t know that I can say that we are definitely preventing a call for service. But, how can we not also say that we aren’t because when we’re meeting with people, we’re building rapport and trying to find out what their need is,” said Dosal.

Right now, the team operates once a week, running seven different outreach operations.