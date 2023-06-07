ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community baby shower to benefit victims of domestic violence. The shower runs until June 30.

They’re looking for basic baby supplies, like diapers, baby wipes, bottles, onesies, and baby blankets. Items can be donated via drop-off locations or online through a Walmart (this link) or Amazon baby registry (this link).

Drop-off locations are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at:

South Valley Substation (2039 Isleta Blvd. SW)

Bernalillo County Building at Alvarado Square (415 Silver Ave. SW)

Bernalillo County Public Safety Center (401 Roma Ave. NW)

North Valley Substation (6900 4th Street NW)

The donation collection runs until the end of June. Every contribution, even small ones, help, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says.

“By coming together as a community, we can provide a lifeline of support for those who need it most,” BCSO said in a press release. “Let’s ensure that no parent has to face the challenges of parenthood alone, especially in the aftermath of domestic violence. Your generosity can bring comfort, hope, and love to those who need it most. Thank you for joining us in this important initiative. Together, we can make a difference!”