BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Local authorities are investigating a death. They said a man was killed over the weekend.

According to Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a bar at 2425 Isleta Boulevard SW around 9:20 p.m. Sunday. Reports said a man was shot in the parking lot.

Authorities arrived and tried to save the man, but he died at the scene. He was identified as Vicente Guerra, 26.

Right now, officials don’t have the offender in custody. They’re asking anyone with information about this murder to call 505-263-5617 or email violentcrimes@bernco.gov.