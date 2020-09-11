Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office searches for 2 missing girls

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
stockimg BCSD BCSO logo Bernalillo County sheriff_1520203790014

(KRQE/File Photo) BCSD BCSO logo Bernalillo County sheriff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating two missing 11-year-old girls. Brooklynn Espinoza and Jaelynn Espinoza were last seen on September 10, 2020, in the area of Paseo Del Norte and Coors Blvd.

Brooklynn is five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 110-pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. Jaelynn is five-feet, three-inches tall, weighs 105-pounds, and has brown eyes, and purple and red hair.

BCSO reports that the circumstances in Jaelynn and Brooklynn’s disappearances lead law enforcement to be concerned for their safety. No other information is known at this time.

Anyone with information in either of the cases is asked to call 911 or BCSO dispatch at 505-798-7000.

  • Brooklynn Espinoza (courtesy BCSO)
  • Jaelynn Espinoza (courtesy BCSO)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Friday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss