BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in the South Valley.
Details are very limited, but officials said one person was found dead near Isleta and Hubbell Circle.
by: Laila Freeman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Laila Freeman
Posted:
Updated:
BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide in the South Valley.
Details are very limited, but officials said one person was found dead near Isleta and Hubbell Circle.