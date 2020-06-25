Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office increases recruiting effort

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting. BCSO recruiter Anton Maltby discusses department opportunities and careers.

June 27, July 11, July 18, and July 25 there will a BCSO Weekend Cadet Testing at Sandia Preparatory School located at 532 Osuna Rd NE . Those interested are asked to bring a state-issued ID or military photo and to dress in business casual attire for the written exam which takes place at noon while the physical aspect of testing takes place at 8 a.m.

The $50 testing fee has been waived for all remaining test dates for Class #42. Academy Class #42 will begin in October.

Weekday testing will take place on July 15 and July 23 at 5 p.m. at Sandia Prep. The written aspect of the test takes place the same day at 8 p.m.

You can start your application process for BCSO online.