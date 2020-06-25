Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office increases recruiting effort

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is currently recruiting. BCSO recruiter Anton Maltby discusses department opportunities and careers.

June 27, July 11, July 18, and July 25 there will a BCSO Weekend Cadet Testing at Sandia Preparatory School located at 532 Osuna Rd NE . Those interested are asked to bring a state-issued ID or military photo and to dress in business casual attire for the written exam which takes place at noon while the physical aspect of testing takes place at 8 a.m.

The $50 testing fee has been waived for all remaining test dates for Class #42. Academy Class #42 will begin in October.

Weekday testing will take place on July 15 and July 23 at 5 p.m. at Sandia Prep. The written aspect of the test takes place the same day at 8 p.m.

You can start your application process for BCSO online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss