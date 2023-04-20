ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has created a new position dedicated to behavioral health concerns. The department brought in Diane Dosal to serve as a liaison between deputies and social workers to help deputies connect those in distress with the services they need.

Dosal says many behavioral health services are limited in the evening which leaves some unable to get the help they need in the off hours. She wants to bridge that gap. “I’m sure that there are nonprofits that could be helping us. And, again, that’s just maybe us learning more and me learning more about those nonprofits that could be helping us, and other organizations. So that’s why I ask, if there are any ideas on how we can tap into those resources after hours, I’m all ears,” said Dosal.

Sheriff John Allen hopes to eventually expand the division into a dedicated behavioral health unit.