BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is getting some upgraded gear. They say a new taser and body-worn camera system will boost both safety and accountability.

Deputies will get Axon Body 4 cameras. Those cameras offer battery life that lasts an entire shift and a 160-degree field of view, according to Axon.

The cameras will also perform well in low light and offer more stable video during shaky moments, according to BCSO. And the cameras provide real-time communications with off-site specialists.

In addition to new cameras, deputies will also get Axon’s Taser 10, which includes a visual and audio warning feature and a taser range of 45 feet. The tasers can also release 10 individual probes without a reload. The overall goal, according to BCSO, is to reduce reliance on lethal firearms.

“The integration of the Taser 10 and Axon Body 4 system is a testament to our vision of improving our technology leading to safer, more transparent interactions between our deputies and residents,” Sheriff John Allen said in a press release.

Bernalillo County is looking to pay over $13 million for a 10-year contract for services related to the equipment, according to documents filed with the county.