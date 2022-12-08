ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspect caught with shoplifted goods didn’t think he deserved to be arrested, according to footage of his arrest. Fabian Arrey reportedly admitted to taking items from a southwest store last month.

Arrey was arrested on November 15 at Las Estancias Shopping Center in South Valley after Bernalillo County deputies said he shoplifted hundreds of dollars worth of clothes from Ross.

Deputies alleged they discovered the stolen merchandise inside of a bag that Arrey admitted was also stolen.

Workers inside the store told deputies they saw Arrey put clothes under his arms and then in the bag.

When confronted, they alleged he threatened to “blow their wig off” and flashed a gun. After his arrest, he denied having a firearm. Arrey was seen through Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office footage debating with deputies about whether or not he committed a crime.

Arrey was charged with armed burglary and was released on his own recognizance. He never showed up to pre-trial services, and there is a warrant out for his arrest. He is also wanted for armed burglary charges in Oregon.