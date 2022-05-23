ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Los Picaros SW Monday morning, in response to human remains being discovered. BCSO says the remains were discovered by construction workers.

BCSO says the identity and gender of the remains are unknown. The incident is being investigated as a suspicious death. The investigation is ongoing and no other details are known at this time.