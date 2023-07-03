ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the coming weeks you may see some Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies walking along Central in Albuquerque. That’s part of a new initiative when it comes to fighting crime.

Sheriff John Allen said the Central Corridor is an area that a lot of people say needs extra police presence. “We have to do something about it, we can’t wait here and sit for equipment, we can’t wait here and sit and get more complaints and data. We have to do something and we have to start making a dent in the crime that we’re seeing,” said Allen.

This is just the second week of deputy foot patrols along Central. The goal is to build trust with people who live and work in the area. Luis Torres, owns Denisse Furniture on Central and San Pedro. Torres said he’s been at that location for nearly 4 years and he’s watched as crime has gone up. “It’s good because they can try to stop the crime and we would feel much better if they’re around our businesses,” said Torres.

This is only the first phase of the operation. Sheriff Allen said he’d like to expand the patrols throughout the whole county.