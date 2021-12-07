ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a deadly November 26 shooting involving a deputy and a car crash suspect, leaders from the Bernaillo County Sheriff’s Office are expected to release new details in the case during a news conference Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. KRQE News will update this article with more information shortly.

The shooting happened on a Friday afternoon around 2:00 p.m. the day after Thanksgiving in Albuquerque’s North Valley. The incident first unfolded on Edith Boulevard NE near Montaño Road NE, after a crash at that intersection. Deputies then tracked down one of the cars involved in the crash at the intersection of Edith and Nikanda Road, about 1,400 ft. to the south of the Montaño intersection.

At a news conference following the shooting, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales said “as the deputies attempted to stop that vehicle, the vehicle came to a crash” near Edith and Nikanda. According to Sheriff Gonzales, after the crash, a person exited the vehicle with “a rifle or some type of weapon on them.” One deputy is said to have fired one bullet, killing the suspect.

In a news release following the incident, a BCSO spokeswoman said “multiple weapons were recovered from inside and outside of the suspect’s vehicle.” The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect Tuesday at 18-year old Elijah Riche.

At Tuesday’s news conference, BCSO also released body camera video and radio communications from dispatch. BCSO says the shooting is still under investigation.