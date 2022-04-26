ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The new Bernalillo County Sheriff will be elected during the 2022 election year. The Sheriff’s Office Advisory and Review Board are inviting all the candidates to introduce themselves to the public. Candidates for the Bernalillo County Sheriff will be attending each monthly board meeting, the next event will be on May 13 at 11 a.m.

Attendees will be able to hear the candidates speak for about 2 minutes per speech and learn more about those who are looking to become sheriff. The public comment period will be a portion of the meeting where individuals can ask questions or get more information about each candidate. The event will be virtual, attendees can call 505-468-7352 or sign up to speak. For more information on the Sheriff Office Advisory and Review Board meetings, visit https://www.bernco.gov/boards-commissions/sheriffs-office-advisory-and-review-board/.