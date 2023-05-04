ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The future of law enforcement is here. Drones are now providing officials with the ability to investigate from the sky in real-time – and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office just announced they are building a fleet of 30 drones.

“We are excited to add drones to our tool belt and to provide enhanced safety and support to our community,” Sheriff John Allen said in a press release. “Our mission is to protect and serve the people of Bernalillo County, and this drone program will help us accomplish that mission.”

The sheriff’s office says the drones will help with things like traffic crash reconstruction, illegal drag racing investigations, SWAT operations, and searches for lost individuals. The drones can also be used indoors to help clear rooms, and they will have live video feed capabilities.

The sheriff’s office drone program will start next week. The drones are part of a larger effort to bring meaningful change to the law enforcement agency, the sheriff’s office notes.