Bernalillo County settles whistleblower lawsuit

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County has settled a whistleblower lawsuit involving an undersheriff’s son.

Joshua Mora, the son of Rudy Mora, shot and killed Martin Jim back in 2017. Jim was the passenger in a truck with a driver who led deputies on a chase throughout the South Valley. Former Deputy Leonard Armijo testified in that case he had concerns about Joshua Mora during his training law enforcement academy.

However, in the whistleblower suit, Armijo claims he removed himself from training Mora under pressure from Mora’s father and Sheriff Manny Gonzales. Armijo ended up suing.

His attorney, Sam Bregman, says that he and the county settled that lawsuit last week for $49,000.