BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Last month, Bernalillo County asked for help from community members to select an art proposal for the county’s headquarters at Alvarado Square. After consideration and review, the county has released the final artist: Ivan Toth Depeña.

Ivan Depeña concept

The proposed artwork will be installed on the outer, west-facing wall of the county’s building. The county says, “Depeña will work closely with the county’s architecture and facilities team on the final design to ensure the work is durable and built to last in Albuquerque’s intense desert climate.”

Depeña’s work was selected out of more than 100 proposals and three semi-finalists. The installation is expected to begin this fall, with completion planned for early 2025. The project has a $200,000 budget from funds set aside for the acquisition of artwork for the county facility.