ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking to fill summer internship programs for high school students. The program is built to provide students with real-world experience that they will apply to work settings.
They are looking to hire 250 interns ages 16-18, they will get an opportunity to work with a variety of employers throughout Bernalillo County. High school interns will be paid $12 an hour and work up to 20 hours a week.
The deadline to apply is April 29. The internship program will start on May 31. Bernalillo County is also looking to hire 34-part time adult coordinators which will be paid $25 an hour to oversee the interns.
Summary of Duties and Responsibilities Summary
- Interact directly with coworkers and/or customers in day-to-day operations.
- Provide entry-level support of operating objectives
- Receive guidance and mentoring from employer mentor and intern coordinator.
- Participate in routine check-ins with coordinator and employer mentor.
- Fulfill assigned tasks in a timely manner.
- Attend required meetings and trainings and complete all assignments.
- Participate in activities designed to develop professional skills and expertise.
- Perform other job-related duties as required or assigned.
For more information about the program email mmckinley@bernco.gov. To learn more, visit https://www.bernco.gov/human-resources/2022-summer-internship-program/