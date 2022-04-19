ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking to fill summer internship programs for high school students. The program is built to provide students with real-world experience that they will apply to work settings.

They are looking to hire 250 interns ages 16-18, they will get an opportunity to work with a variety of employers throughout Bernalillo County. High school interns will be paid $12 an hour and work up to 20 hours a week.

The deadline to apply is April 29. The internship program will start on May 31. Bernalillo County is also looking to hire 34-part time adult coordinators which will be paid $25 an hour to oversee the interns.

Summary of Duties and Responsibilities Summary

Interact directly with coworkers and/or customers in day-to-day operations.

Provide entry-level support of operating objectives

Receive guidance and mentoring from employer mentor and intern coordinator.

Participate in routine check-ins with coordinator and employer mentor.

Fulfill assigned tasks in a timely manner.

Attend required meetings and trainings and complete all assignments.

Participate in activities designed to develop professional skills and expertise.

Perform other job-related duties as required or assigned.

For more information about the program email mmckinley@bernco.gov. To learn more, visit https://www.bernco.gov/human-resources/2022-summer-internship-program/