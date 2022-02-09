ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The Bernalillo County Arts Board has chosen 16 finalists for the Outposts Public Art Project and now needs the public’s input. Five sculptures will be installed along the Alameda Drain Trail on Second Street from Osuna to Paseo del Norte.

The public is asked to fill out a survey to pick their favorite ones. The deadline is February 22. To fill out the survey, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/JQRFDSZ.

The results of the survey will be reviewed by the board and approved in March 2022. Then once approved, the top five artists will be asked to create the new sculptures that will be installed between 2022 and 2023.

The Outposts Project will be completed in five phases. After the five sculptures of Phase II are completed, there will be a new call for artists. Then five more sculptures will be commissioned for Phase III and so on until there are five Outpost sculptures in each of the five Bernalillo County districts. In total there will eventually be 25 sculptures by 25 artists.

According to Bernalillo County’s website, the established budget for Phase II is $25,000 per sculpture.