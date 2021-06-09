Bernalillo County seeking interns for summer program

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is receiving $1 million from the New Mexico Public Education Department to administer a summer internship program to 16-18 year old interested in exposure to a variety of professions throughout Bernalillo County. Manager of Talent Management Cynthia Weaselbear talked about the summer internship program.

The county has set the goal to hire in June up to a maximum of 500 student interns to work 20 hours a week for six weeks, beginning in early July. To qualify, interns will need to be 16 to 18 years old and a resident of Bernalillo County. Interns will be paid $12 an hour. Coordinators will be paid $25 an hour.

Deadlines for the program are as follows:

Coordinators: Applications must be received no later than June 9

Interns: Applications must be received no later than June 19

Employers: Request for interns must be received no later than June 18

For more information about the program, or to submit your completed form, contact Cindy Weaselbear by email to cweaselbear@bernco.gov.