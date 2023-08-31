ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On International Overdose Awareness Day, Bernalillo County is highlighting the change in addiction locally. The county’s Care Campus, which helps with addiction treatment, said since the pandemic they’ve seen nearly as many fentanyl-related treatment cases as they usually have for alcohol.

Usually, alcohol is the leader in substance-related issues. “The risk of overdose with fentanyl is much higher than with other drugs,” said Joshua Gamez, Bernalillo County CARE campus clinical manager.

The county is continuing to give out free Narcan to prevent overdoses at the Behavioral Health Services office on Zuni near San Mateo.